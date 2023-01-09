Lula and Biden talk about coup acts in Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received a call this Monday (9) from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who called to show solidarity after the anti-democratic acts that resulted in the depredation of public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brazilia.

I just got the call from the president of the USA, @POTUS. I appreciate President Biden’s concern and solidarity and his willingness to maintain a permanent dialogue between our countries to strengthen democracy. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 9, 2023

According to a statement issued by the two governments, “Biden conveyed the United States‘ unconditional support for democracy in Brazil and the will of the Brazilian people, expressed in the last elections in Brazil, won by President Lula.”

Also according to the statement, the US president condemned the violence and the attack on democratic institutions and the peaceful transfer of power.

In the call, Biden reinforced the invitation for an official visit by Lula to the US, scheduled for early February.

“The two leaders pledged to work together on issues facing Brazil and the United States, including climate change, economic development, peace and security. President Biden invited President Lula to visit Washington in early February for consultations. in-depth discussions on a broad common agenda, and President Lula accepted the invitation,” the statement said.

Still this afternoon, Lula spoke with some foreign leaders, who regretted the coup attempt in the country.

Support

Just last night, Biden repudiated the terrorist acts in Brazilia on social media. “I condemn the attack on democracy and the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Brazilian democratic institutions have our full support, and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined,” the US president wrote on Twitter.

In early December, during the government transition, Biden had sent a representative to Brazil to talk to Lula’s team. The American leader had invited the Brazilian president for a trip to the United States last month. At first, Lula had stated that he could travel from December 19, but Lula turned down the offer and said he would only go to the United States in 2023.