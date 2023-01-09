Covid-19: Brazil registers over 21,200 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 21,236 new cases of covid-19 and 11 more deaths caused by the disease. The data are in the epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (9) by the Ministry of Health. Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 694,917 people have died as a result of covid-19 in the country. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease stands at 36,511,286.



According to the Ministry of Health bulletin, 35,368,526 people have recovered from the disease and there are 447,843 cases being monitored.

States

According to available data, the state of São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.34 million, followed by Minas Gerais (4.10 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.92 million).

The lowest number of cases is registered in Acre (159.6 thousand). Then come the states of Roraima (181.4 thousand) and Amapá (183 thousand).

As for deaths as a result of the disease, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (177,740), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,553) and Minas Gerais (64,590).

The lowest number of deaths is recorded in the states of Acre (2,041), Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).

Vaccination

To date, 499.1 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been applied, 181.6 million with the first dose and 164.1 million with the second dose. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

102.7 million people have already received the first booster dose of the vaccine against the disease. So far, the second booster dose has been given to 40.6 million people.