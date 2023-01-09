Justice holds prisoners accused of killing teacher in Rio de Janeiro

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro maintained the arrest of the two women accused of stabbing, last week, in the central region of the capital, the tour guide and teacher Daniel Mascarenhas Xavier da Silva, 31, when he returned from the bohemian neighborhood of Lapa , where he had left a group of tourists. Ana Claudia Pires Mazeto was submitted today (9) to a custody hearing and will remain in custody at the disposal of Justice. Marcelly Andressa Damasceno de Albuquerque, on the other hand, was not brought before the court because she was hospitalized, but she will remain in prison until she recovers from her injuries and is presented to the custody hearing.

Crime

Daniel was returning on foot and going to the Central do Brazil terminal to catch a ride home, when he was approached by two women on a motorcycle, who announced a robbery. The woman who was on the back showed a gun and asked for the victim’s purse. Then she also asked for the cell phone. He then reacted and clung to the woman who was on the back. The woman riding the motorcycle got out and with a knife hit Daniel five times.

Even though he was strong, the victim was unable to get rid of the stab wounds and ended up being hit in the chest, lung and neck. He still asked for help but everyone who showed up denied the request. The two women claimed that the man wanted to rob them.

When walking to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, he ended up dying less than 300 meters from reaching the health unit.

The two women were arrested the following day by police from the Homicide Police Station in the Capital, after analysis of security cameras in the region. They were arrested in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense.

Ana Cláudia and Marcelly were girlfriends and lived in Morro da Providência, in the center of the city. When they arrived in the community, they were beaten by drug dealers and expelled from there, so as not to draw the attention of the police. Marcelly had a fractured arm from the beating she took from the drug dealers. She was beaten more for having stabbed the tour guide and teacher with a knife, which led to his death. The knife used in the crime and a simulacrum of a pistol, used by the duo, were seized by the police.

Daniel Mascarenhas, in addition to being a tour guide, taught English and French to Brazilians and Portuguese to foreigners. He was a resident of Ilha do Governador, in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and the crime shocked residents of the neighborhood and colleagues who exercise daily on the sand on the beach.