“No amnesty”: demonstration in SP calls for accountability of coup plotters

In defense of democracy and against anti-democratic acts that took place this Sunday (8) in Brasília, popular movements occupy Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this early evening. They ask for the punishment of the invaders of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic — Planalto Palace, National Congress and Federal Supreme Court (STF).





The main slogan heard at the protest is “no amnesty”, in reference to the accountability of those who promoted, encouraged or financed the acts in the federal capital. Natália Szermeta, from the national coordination of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) and president of the Lauro Campos Foundation, evaluated the measures adopted so far by the representatives of the Three Powers as “necessary and forceful”. Protesters also call for the arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

“More than institutional responses, the Brazilian people, who elected Lula, need to take to the streets, demonstrate and guarantee a living democracy that respects people’s freedom of expression, whether individually or politically, whether it is criticism or support for the government, but within what is allowed in Brazilian democracy,” he told Brazil Agency.

Terrorist actions in Brazilia led to the depredation of public property and the destruction of pieces of incalculable cultural and historical value. The participants of the act in the federal capital do not accept the result of the October elections, which conferred the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and ask for a military coup in the country. Many of them had been camped out since last year in front of Army barracks.

Teachers Flávio Batista, 41 years old, and Jussara Batista, 40 years old, came to Avenida Paulista with their two teenage daughters and their niece. “We need to take a stand on the absurdity that happened yesterday, show that most of society is not in favor of that. And show them, that they are young, to understand the value of the Democratic State of Law”, said Flávio.

Jussara is a history teacher and says she does not understand how it is possible to defend a dictatorial state. “It is important to give reference to teenagers. Everything we experienced during the military dictatorship here in Brazil. There was so much struggle to conquer democracy and to see movements that affront this right, freedom, opinion, political participation. It was a hard fight and we have to keep fighting.”

Among the participants in the act was the indigenous leader Sônia Ara Mirim, from the Jaraguá Indigenous Land, in São Paulo. “Today was inaugurated by Sônia Guajajara, our Minister of Indigenous Peoples, and unfortunately all this happened in Brazilia. Being here is a way to represent these people who were massacred by the old government [de Jair Bolsonaro]”, he declared.

Representatives of organizations and political parties, parliamentarians, landless movements, women, the black population, students, among others, also participate in the demonstration. According to the organizers, the act should head towards Praça Roosevelt along Rua Augusta.