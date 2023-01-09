Dollar has small rise the day after terrorist act

The day after the terrorist act in the federal capital, the financial market had limited reactions. The dollar and the stock exchange closed at a slight high after institutional reactions to the depredations of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (9) sold at R$5.258, up R$0.021 (+0.41%). The quotation faced moments of volatility, reaching R$ 5.31 at the maximum of the day, around 12h, but slowed down throughout the afternoon.

In the stock market, the day was also marked by small corrections. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 109,130 ​​points, up 0.15%. The indicator fluctuated a lot, alternating highs and lows, but managed to firm up in the final minutes of trading.

Despite the tension in Brazilia, investors understood that the strong reaction of democratic institutions and the arrest of around 1,500 people who yesterday invaded the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court avoided a greater political crisis. This limited the advance of the US currency.

On the international scene, the reversal of expectations throughout the day influenced the stock exchanges. Earlier in the day, investors believed that figures released last week, such as the slowdown in job creation in the United States, would reduce the chances of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) keeping interest rates high for a long time.

During the afternoon, however, the perception was reversed, causing US stock markets to fall. The adverse external market made the Brazilian stock market slow down in the late afternoon and almost nullify the gains recorded throughout the session.

*With information from Reuters