BrazilBrazil

Dollar has small rise the day after terrorist act

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The day after the terrorist act in the federal capital, the financial market had limited reactions. The dollar and the stock exchange closed at a slight high after institutional reactions to the depredations of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The commercial dollar ended this Monday (9) sold at R$5.258, up R$0.021 (+0.41%). The quotation faced moments of volatility, reaching R$ 5.31 at the maximum of the day, around 12h, but slowed down throughout the afternoon.

In the stock market, the day was also marked by small corrections. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 109,130 ​​points, up 0.15%. The indicator fluctuated a lot, alternating highs and lows, but managed to firm up in the final minutes of trading.

Despite the tension in Brazilia, investors understood that the strong reaction of democratic institutions and the arrest of around 1,500 people who yesterday invaded the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court avoided a greater political crisis. This limited the advance of the US currency.

On the international scene, the reversal of expectations throughout the day influenced the stock exchanges. Earlier in the day, investors believed that figures released last week, such as the slowdown in job creation in the United States, would reduce the chances of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) keeping interest rates high for a long time.

During the afternoon, however, the perception was reversed, causing US stock markets to fall. The adverse external market made the Brazilian stock market slow down in the late afternoon and almost nullify the gains recorded throughout the session.

*With information from Reuters

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Justice holds prisoners accused of killing teacher in Rio de Janeiro

7 mins ago

“No amnesty”: demonstration in SP calls for accountability of coup plotters

31 mins ago

PT condemns attacks and defends permanent mobilization for democracy

1 hour ago

After winning in singles, Bia Haddad disputes doubles at night in Australia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.