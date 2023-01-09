PT condemns attacks and defends permanent mobilization for democracy

The national executive committee of the PT released today (9) a note in which it defends permanent mobilization in defense of democracy. The party also called the acts provoked by Bolsonaristas on the Esplanada dos Ministérios as “terrorist and fascist attacks”.

Earlier, the leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that parliamentarians who supported the terrorist acts carried out at the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be denounced.

Read the full note below:

Note from the National Executive Committee of the PT. Against fascist terrorism, permanent mobilization throughout Brazil.

Last Sunday’s terrorist and fascist attacks against the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, along with criminal actions in other regions of the country, were vehemently repudiated by Brazilian society, republican institutions, democratic forces and the international community.

The criminals’ objective was clear: to attack the functioning of the institutions and, through a coup d’état, try to paralyze the implementation of the national reconstruction and transformation program approved by the majority of the population in the October elections.

There were attacks against democracy, against the popular will, against public property, notoriously inspired by the fascist message of the former president defeated at the polls; articulated and financed by veritable organized gangs, with powerful economic interests, who refuse to obey the law.

The criminal acts had the complicity of the governor and the commanders of the security forces of the Federal District, who must respond exemplarily for their acts and omissions. In this sense, the decision of STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes was fundamental in ordering the removal of the governor and the arrest of the terrorists.

The measures adopted by the Federal Government, determined by President Lula, in particular the intervention in the security forces of the DF, to guarantee public safety, repress criminals and enable decisions of the Federal Supreme Court, correspond exactly to the commitment that the president assumed before the people.

This democratic orientation, firmly implanted by President Lula, implies the investigation of the responsibilities and the chain of command and financing of the groups behind the attacks on Sunday, as well as the extreme right groups that gather in different parts of the country.