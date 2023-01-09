After winning in singles, Bia Haddad disputes doubles at night in Australia

Number 15 in the world, the Brazilian Bia Haddad beat the Romanian Sorana Cirstea (45th in the ranking) in the debut of singles WTA 500 in Adelaide (Australia) this Monday (9), and soon after, at 23h (Brasília time), back on the court for the first doubles game, alongside Chinese Chinese Shuai Zhang. Bia’s partnership will face that of compatriot Luisa Stefani with North American Taylor Townsend.

The triumph this morning over the Romanian by 2 sets to 0 (partials of 7/6 (5) and 6/1) assured Bia in the second round of the tournament, the last preparation before the Australian Open, starting on January 15, In the next singles clash, the Brazilian will face the Brazilian will face the winner of the confrontation between the North American Amanda Anisimova (29th) and the Russian Liudmila Samsonova (19th) of the WTA classification.

Haddad and Stefani competed for Brazil last week in the United Cup, a mixed team competition. The two won their games against Italy and Norway, Luisa in the mixed doubles alongside Rafael Matos and Bia in the singles.

There is also the debut this evening of the duo of Marcelo Melo and the American Mackenzie McDonald at the ATP 250 tournament in Adelaide. They will face Bosnian Tomislav Brkic and Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar. Melo and McDonald reached the semifinals of the first Australian city tournament, which ended this weekend.