Former President Bolsonaro is hospitalized in the US

Former president Jair Bolsonaro, who left the country on December 30, before the end of his term, was admitted to a hospital in the state of Florida, in the United States (USA), where he went to spend a season. The information was confirmed by the wife of the former president, Michelle Bolsonaro, in a post on social networks.

“My dear ones, I come to inform you that my husband Jair Bolsonaro is under observation in the hospital, due to abdominal discomfort resulting from the aftermath of the stab wound he took in 2018 to a former member of the PSOL. We are in prayer for his health and for the Brazil. God bless us,” he wrote. She did not say where she was hospitalized.

Since he suffered the attack, during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone at least seven surgical and recovery hospitalizations. This new hospitalization comes a day after extremists invaded and destroyed the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The authors of the anti-democratic acts are supporters of the former president and do not accept the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro even spoke yesterday (8) saying he repudiated the acts that took place in Brasília.