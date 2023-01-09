Organized fans want to go to Brazilia in defense of democracy

The National Association of Organized Supporters (Anatorg Brazil) made itself available to mobilize organized Brazilian supporters in defense of democracy. In a note released on social media, the association vehemently repudiates the terrorist and anti-democratic acts committed yesterday afternoon (8) in Brasília.

Anti-democratic protests have taken place since last year, after the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Groups contesting the poll results even blocked roads in several states. Since then, videos showing organized supporters removing roadblocks in the country have gone viral on social media.

Now, in the face of the anti-democratic terrorist acts that took place in Brazilia, the fans made themselves available again. “Anatorg vehemently repudiates the terrorist and anti-democratic acts, committed on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, against the Three Powers of the Brazilian Federation”, says the organization, which adds “if necessary, Anator will mobilize Organized Supporters from all over the world”. Brazil, to defend the Consolidated Democracy in our National Territory”.

Anatorg also points out that sometimes organized supporters “were judged in the streets and treated as guilty, with total repression and radicalism by the State Forces. And what we have seen for months is a connivance on the part of some Security Agents with terrorists across the country”.

Anatorg reinforces that the election for the Presidency of Brazil ended on October 30, 2022, “in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was democratically elected president, with the largest vote in history, receiving 60,345,999 votes”.