Roberto Dinamite fans say goodbye to the Vasco da Gama player in São Januário

Thousands of fans pay their last respects to the star player and Vasco idol Roberto Dinamite, whose body will be laid to rest at the São Januário Stadium, the club’s headquarters in São Cristóvão, north of Rio, since 10:15 am today (9). The former player, aged 68, died on Sunday (8), after more than a year of treatment for bowel cancer.

Before the gates were opened, the queue of fans with banners and posters already stretched around the São Januário block outside the stadium. In the morning, Edmundo, former striker of Cruzmaltino, attended the ceremony and did not contain the tears in front of the coffin.

“It is very difficult to talk about who we love, idolize, admire and live with. I started here in São Januário, when I was five or six years old, to train futsal and Roberto was training on the field and I almost lost time because I was clinging to the fence watching. Coming from home to here, that film crossed my mind, and when I got here, this sadness of seeing it in a position that we wouldn’t want to see. But what comforts him is that he is going to rest and the crowd of lovers here [presente]said Edmund.

Who also said goodbye to the Cruzmaltino star was Zico, a red-black idol. Opponents on the field, off it the two players became friends.

“We had so many moments of victories and defeats, but the friendship was always based on respect, affection and I had the opportunity to live with him for many, many years. It was practically 50 years of friendship and great moments lived. In the Brazilian national team we were never defeated playing together. It is logical that it is a very big loss for our football, a very big loss for our country for everything he represented in Brazilian football”, said Zico, received with applause at his friend’s wake.

World champion in 1994 with the Brazilian national team, the former side-back Branco was in São Januário to say his last goodbyes to Dinamite. There were many clashes in which the two were on opposite sides of the field: Branco in Fluminense, and Dinamite in Vasco.

“Roberto was and always will be a great reference as an athlete, football player and above all as a man, a spectacular person, an unbelievable humility. But he will certainly remain in our memory and in our heart for the rest of our lives”, said the full-back.

The ceremony remains open to the public in São Januário until 7 pm (Brasília time) today (9). On Tuesday (10), only family members and guests will pay their last respects to the Cruz-Matino star, from 9 am to 10 am. Afterwards, at 10:30 am, Roberto Dinamite’s body will be taken in a procession by a Fire Department vehicle to the Nossa Senhora de Belém Cemetery, in Duque de Caxias (RJ), where he will be buried alongside his parents.