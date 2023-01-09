Three powers in the state of Rio de Janeiro repudiate violent acts

The three powers of the state of Rio de Janeiro released today (9) a joint note in which they repudiate the violent acts against the democratic regime that took place this Sunday (8) in Brasília. In the document, the State’s Executive, Legislative and Judiciary states that they will combat anti-democratic initiatives.

“The freedom of expression of the various political currents must occur without resorting to violence or threats that jeopardize the peaceful coexistence of the different segments of our society. The fight for democracy is peaceful, and the manifestation of the popular will, expressed in the result of direct, free and secret elections, is the maximum sign of the authority of the Brazilian people in our representative system”, says the text.

The state governor, Cláudio Castro, signs the letter; the President of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Henrique Figueira; the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano; the President of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region, Guilherme Calmon; the Attorney General of the Public Ministry, Luciano Mattos; and the general public defender of the state, Patrícia Cardoso.

The text, released this afternoon, highlights that respect for the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary powers is a basic principle of the democratic rule of law, “essential to the preservation of fundamental rights and guarantees”, and adds: “The State of Rio de Janeiro, a symbol of respect for plurality and the union of defenders of the democratic regime, reinforces its commitment to the Constitution of the Republic of 1988 and rejects any attempt to attack its institutions”.

This Monday morning, the summit of state powers met at the Guanabara Palace, the official seat of the government of Rio de Janeiro. At the meeting, a working group was created composed of representatives of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary to monitor, in real time, roads and public and private buildings. According to the governor, policing in the state of Rio de Janeiro will remain reinforced to monitor possible anti-democratic demonstrations in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The governor also met today with state secretaries at the Integrated Command and Control Center, and ordered the security forces to continue with intense monitoring to prevent any action against the public and private property of the state of Rio de Janeiro. Castro stated that the scenes that took place in Brasília will not be allowed in the state.

“Joint note of the powers of the state of Rio de Janeiro

The undersigned authorities, representatives of the three powers of the Republic, publicly express their repudiation of the violent acts committed against the Brazilian democratic regime on January 8th. Respect for the Legislative, Executive and Judicial Powers is a basic principle of the Democratic State of Law, essential for the preservation of fundamental rights and guarantees.

The freedom of expression of the various political currents must occur without resorting to violence or threats that jeopardize the peaceful coexistence of the different segments of our society. The struggle for democracy is peaceful and the manifestation of the popular will, expressed in the result of direct, free and secret elections, is the maximum sign of the authority of the Brazilian people in our representative system.

The State of Rio de Janeiro, a symbol of respect for plurality and the union of defenders of the democratic regime, reinforces its commitment to the Constitution of the Republic of 1988 and rejects any attempt to attack its institutions.

The signatories reiterate their commitment to fighting any initiative that could threaten the Democratic State of Law and affirm that democracy will find a safe bastion for its defense in the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Claudio Castro

Governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro

Henrique Figueira

President of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro

André Ceciliano

President of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro

William Calmon

President of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region

Luciano Mattos

Attorney General of the Public Prosecutor’s Office

Patricia Cardoso

General Public Defender of the State of Rio de Janeiro.”