Demonstration at USP calls for punishment for anti-democratic acts in Brazilia

Under shouts of “No Amnesty” and “No Passage”, the main hall of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), in Largo São Francisco, in São Paulo, was crowded with students, authorities, representatives of social movements and people from civil society, in an act for democracy, this Monday (9).

The act at the college is a response to the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers yesterday (8) in Brasília, by coup supporters of Bolsonaro, who do not accept the result of the October presidential elections. For those who were at the USP Faculty of Law today, what happened yesterday in Brasília was an attack against the democratic rule of law and an “unsuccessful attempt at a coup d’état”.

During today’s act, authorities, students and the population in general asked for punishment of those responsible, including those who financed the attacks and also for the authorities who failed to curb the crimes that occurred yesterday. They reinforced that attacking democracy is a crime provided for in the Constitution and must be punished.

The act was held in the same place where, on August 11 of last year, the institution promoted the reading of a letter in defense of democracy. That act was considered a milestone in civil society’s reaction to threats against elections and Brazilian institutions.

“There is not and will not be amnesty”, said today the rector of USP, Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Júnior. “The depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers only served to cover our homeland with shame. We are here to demand, without mincing words, that those responsible for the crimes of barbarism be all of them, their financiers and their agents, investigated, tried and punished in accordance with the law”, he added, being applauded by the public.

“It is necessary to identify and punish these people”, said today (9) the president of the Brazilian Bar Association of São Paulo (OAB-SP), Patricia Vanzolini. “It is necessary to clarify to society that this [que ocorreu ontem] it is a crime and will not be tolerated,” she said.

During her speech, Patrícia defended the actions of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that determined, for example, the removal of Bolsonarist profiles from social networks. According to her, the actions of the STF were being considered “too invasive” or “anti-democratic”, even by the legal community.

“Looking back, if there was any suspicion that the Supreme Court was going too far, now we can see that if this is what the Supreme Court intended to avoid, if this is the threat we were dealing with, these measures were necessary,” she said.

“Violation, depredation, threat and coup do not belong to the democratic game and cannot be accepted in this universe”, said Patrícia Vanzolini.

For the Attorney General of Justice of São Paulo, Mário Sarrubo, what happened in Brasília yesterday was orchestrated by “genuine criminal organizations”.

“For the Public Ministry of São Paulo, these are true criminal organizations that are seeking to subvert the democratic order and sponsor a coup d’état against our democracy, which was hard won with the lives of students, workers, lawyers and members of our civil society” , he said.

Directories

Representatives of academic directories even asked for the arrest of former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro, a request that was accompanied by screams from the audience present at the movement for democracy.

“It is urgent and necessary not only to identify and arrest Bolsonaristas who camp in their cities or who destroyed Brasília yesterday, but also those who finance and equip them. We need to debolsonarize Brazil, starting with the urgent arrest of Jair Bolsonaro and his accomplices,” said Davi Bonfim, from USP’s Central Directory of Students (DCE).

Among those present at the act, which lasted just over an hour, was Father Júlio Lancellotti, who has a work aimed at the homeless population. For him, today’s act was important for being a “repudiation of all forms of terrorism and all forms of attack on democracy and the freedom of our people. Who was attacked was the Brazilian people in their freedom and dignity”.