Rio maintains reinforced policing to avoid anti-democratic actions

Policing in the state of Rio de Janeiro will remain reinforced to monitor any anti-democratic demonstrations in the state. According to Governor Cláudio Castro, until late Monday morning (9), the situation was peaceful in Rio de Janeiro, and the camps were beginning to be dismantled. Castro said that he communicated the fact to the minister of the Federal Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes, with whom he spoke earlier today. Moraes determined yesterday (8) the end of the encampments within 24 hours.

“From what you can see, we are heading for a quiet day. There is still a prospect of a demonstration today, and we are taking care that it takes place in peace and tranquility and that there are no acts of violence,” added the governor. He was concerned about the dimensions of such a demonstration, scheduled for 8 pm today, in the center of the capital.

Castro reported that he maintains frequent contact with the Eastern Military Command (CML), headquartered in downtown Rio. In front of the Army unit in the region, after the result of the second round of the 2022 election, a camp was formed with demonstrators who defend anti-democratic actions. According to the governor, the evacuation of the site is being negotiated by the CML directly with the campers. Since yesterday, Castro has been talking to the commander of the CML, general André Luis Novaes Miranda, who is coordinating the negotiation for the protesters to leave.

“The Military Police are in direct contact with him [general] giving the necessary support. They [acampados] made it very clear to us that, by the end of the day, they will comply with the decision [do ministro]. The Military Police are all on alert, since they guaranteed that they are in a position to reach an agreement without needing any scene of violence, of force”, added the governor. Castro also spoke with Mayor Eduardo Paes, who made the Municipal Guard available if it was necessary to expand the security scheme, in case the STF decision was not peacefully complied with.

For Castro, Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ determination has two stages. The first is the eviction and, if it is not fulfilled, there will be arrest of demonstrators. “Arrest will happen if they don’t come out. By vacating, they are complying with the decision. We will leave for the prison part, if the first part is not fulfilled. As he speaks, first, of eviction, whoever fulfills the first part and does not commit any act of violence is not arrested. This is our interpretation, and this is how it will be played by Rio de Janeiro collaboratively with all powers, ”he said.

According to Castro, the state government will only enter if the CML is unable to do it alone. “If they succeed, as they are succeeding, there is no reason for any use of force.”

Work group

The governor made the statements at a press conference after a meeting, at the Guanabara Palace, with the state’s summit of powers. At the meeting, a working group was created composed of representatives of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary to monitor, in real time, roads and public and private buildings. The information will be shared and, by the end of the day, a joint note will be released on what happened on Monday and with the position of Rio de Janeiro, and not of each power constituted separately.

“The Rio de Janeiro [não] it only defends democracy and the democratic rule of law, it defends humanity and the right to come and go of any citizen. This is the Rio and Brazil we want. We are here united, united to guarantee the population that life in Rio de Janeiro continues to be played normally”, he said.

The governor congratulated the Military Police, for the scheme prepared “so there is no confusion” and the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Civil Police in matters of intelligence. Castro also mentioned the role of the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano, in direct intermediation with the federal government.

public buildings

Policing was reinforced in public buildings such as the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, the Regional Electoral Court, the Legislative Assembly and the Guanabara Palace. Petrobras’ Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in Baixada Fluminense, is being guarded by the Shock Battalion and the Mounted Police Regiment of the Military Police “[Todos os prédios públicos] that were at risk are being 100% reinforced and will continue with large resources for 24, 48 hours. Then, by the end of the week, [haverá] even more reinforcement for us to guarantee peace.”

According to Castro, monitoring by the intelligence services does not indicate the possibility of demonstrations, in addition to the one scheduled for tonight. He said that the bodies that make up the multidisciplinary group created to monitor possible demonstrations will share all the information obtained by the respective intelligence services.

Castro participates, still today in Brazilia, in the meeting of president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with governors. Initially, he had said that he would not attend, because he could not leave the state due to the possibility of a demonstration this Monday in the city, but he ended up changing his decision shortly afterwards. “