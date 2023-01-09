Leader says parliamentarians who participated in acts will be denounced

The leader of the government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said today (9) that parliamentarians who supported the terrorist acts carried out at the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be denounced.

The senator did not mention the names of those who should be denounced. “Today, we will file a complaint against parliamentarians who, yesterday, participated in the acts. Parliamentarians who complied with the terror and fierce attack on our democracy will be held accountable,” he said.

The senator also defended the creation of a parliamentary commission of inquiry (CPI) to investigate those responsible for terrorist acts.

“I believe that we have the signatures for opening the CPI. If it is possible to suspend the recess and, immediately, install the CPI, I believe that should be done”, he said.

Earlier, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), extraordinarily convened the National Congress to consider the decree of federal intervention in the Federal District, signed yesterday by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.