Intervenor and Army say they will not allow protesters to return

Appointed federal intervenor for the area of ​​public security in the Federal District, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, assured that the federal and district forces will not allow the area in front of the Army Headquarters to be occupied again.

This morning, military police and Army personnel began to clear the large green space located about 6 kilometers from the Esplanada dos Ministérios. By midday, around 1,200 people had already been detained at the site and taken to the Federal Police Superintendence, where screening is being carried out.

“We deactivated the camp that served as the HQ of yesterday’s unacceptable anti-democratic acts [8]”, wrote Cappelli on his personal Twitter account, referring to the invasion, this Sunday, of the Palácio do Planalto (seat of the federal Executive Branch), the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) building.

“All tents will be removed. The area has been retaken and “protesters” will not be allowed to return”, added Cappelli, confirming that all people removed from the front of the Army barracks are being forwarded to the PF Superintendence.

At least 40 buses were used to transport the detained anti-democracy demonstrators until around midday. According to the Army, until that moment, there were still at least 500 people in the place. Personal belongings that have not been removed, such as tents, clothes and other objects, will be under the custody of the Army.

According to the Army advisory, despite the fact that the area occupied for about 60 days is very large and heavily visited by tourists and residents of the Federal District, the Force will adopt the necessary measures to prevent the return of groups that reject the results of the elections and make a series of coup requests, such as military action to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from governing.