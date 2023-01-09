DF: Exonerated from Security, Torres denies connivance with violent acts

Former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres had his resignation published today (9) in the Official Gazette of the Federal District. The measure was announced yesterday (8) by Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

In a text published in the early hours of today (9) on a social network, Torres said he had lived on Sunday “the most bitter day of his personal and professional life”. He said he was “surprised” by the “unimaginable attacks” against public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes, which he called “collective insanity”.

“In this sense, I deeply regret that absurd hypotheses are raised of any kind of connivance of mine with the barbarities we are witnessing,” said Torres, who is a former Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The interior of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court were extensively vandalized. Images released by the press and published on social networks show military police without acting in the face of acts of vandalism. The DF Military Police said they followed guidelines from the DF Public Security Secretariat.





Just last night, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked for the arrest of Torres, for not having taken measures to guarantee the security of public buildings, despite having knowledge about the planning of the attacks.

The request is analyzed in a confidential petition by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Mores, who is the rapporteur of two inquiries that investigate anti-democratic acts by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.





In the early hours of today, Moraes dismissed the district governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and said, in the same decision, that Torres’ conduct was only no more “acrimonious” and “guiltyly omissive” than that of the local mandatory.

Despite having been appointed a few days ago, Torres left for Orlando, in the United States, days before the crash in Brasília. He is said to have gone on vacation with his family.