SP: coup-mongering camps will be removed with dialogue, says secretary

The state secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, said today (9) that the coup-mongering camps in the state will be dismantled without the use of force. “We will, through dialogue, inform the demonstrators that there is a court order to demobilize the camps. We have 24 hours for this court order to be complied with, and it will be complied with as smoothly as possible,” he said.

In a decision published this Monday, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined that the camps in front of Army barracks, of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who question the results of the elections, be demobilized. . According to Derrite, there are 34 camps of this type in the state of São Paulo, with the largest in São Paulo and Campinas.

Moraes’ determination came after the invasion and depredation yesterday (8) of the headquarters of the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace, in Brasília. During the anti-democratic acts, windows, works of art, documents and computers were vandalized. Some scammers even stole objects from these places.

Derrite stated that, after what happened in Brasília, he reinforced policing in the seats of government in the capital of São Paulo. The main camp is a few meters from the seat of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo.

The Secretary of Security guaranteed that those camped in the state do not have the same disposition to attack public buildings, as happened in the Federal District. “Here in São Paulo I guarantee you that the demonstration is not related to what happened there in Brasília”, he emphasized.

This morning, an anti-democratic group blocked Marginal Tietê with burning tires. According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) the road was interrupted for more than two hours with traffic near Ponte dos Remédios.