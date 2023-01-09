Federal highways no longer had blockages at the end of the morning, says PRF

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) informed, at the end of this morning (9), that there were no more blockades on the federal highways. Earlier, around 9 am, the corporation had disclosed that there were still two blockades – one in Novo Progresso, in Pará, and another in Matupá, Mato Grosso.

The PRF adds that there is only a partial interdiction, in Barra do Piraí, in Rio de Janeiro, but that the demonstrators involved in the event are protesting for reasons unrelated to the result of the elections.

Since last night, there have also been records of blockades in São Paulo and Paraná, according to local PRF profiles on social networks. Around 5 am, there was a partial closure at km 279 of Régis Bittencourt, in São Paulo. About 15 protesters set tires on fire, and the track was cleared approximately 50 minutes later. In Paraná, in the city of Medianeira, there was a blockade at km 667 of the BR 277, but it ended at 5:50 am.

Since the second round of the election, on October 30, more than 1,400 highways have been unblocked in the country. The corporation claims that it adopts specific protocols for clearing roads, from direct negotiation and, ultimately, to the progressive use of force.

undemocratic acts

Anti-democratic groups have been blocking federal highways since Jair Bolsonaro’s election defeat. His supporters did not accept the result of the vote and camped in front of barracks to ask the Armed Forces for a coup d’état.

The movement culminated in an attack on Praça dos Três Poderes, classified as terrorist by the Federal Supreme Court. The criminals invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary, damaging furniture, works of art and historical pieces.

In response, the federal government decreed intervention in the Federal District, and STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes removed Governor Ibaneis Rocha for 90 days. The minister also determined the end of the coup camps within 24 hours.

More than 200 suspects were detained yesterday, after the attack on Praça dos Três Poderes, and around 1,200 were arrested today at the camp in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília.