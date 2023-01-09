BrazilBrazil

Biden declares state of emergency in California

US President Joe Biden has approved a state of emergency declaration for California after a week of storms killed at least 12 people and cut power to thousands of homes and businesses in the state.

The declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts and mobilize emergency resources, the White House said in a statement.

Over the past week, the weather has generated violent gusts of wind that toppled trucks, flooded streets in small towns along California’s northern coast and triggered a storm that destroyed a pier in Santa Cruz.

