Marginal Tietê is released after blockade by protesters

Marginal Tietê, one of the main thoroughfares of the capital of São Paulo, is already cleared after anti-democratic demonstrators blocked the track early this Monday morning (9) with burning tires used to obstruct the flow of cars.

In a statement, the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) reported that around 5:40 am company agents were called to verify the total blockage of the local lane on Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, before Ponte dos Remédios. The track was reopened at 8am.

CET arranged a detour along Avenida Roberto Zuccolo, implemented until the site was cleared.