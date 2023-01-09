BrazilBrazil

Marginal Tietê is released after blockade by protesters

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Marginal Tietê, one of the main thoroughfares of the capital of São Paulo, is already cleared after anti-democratic demonstrators blocked the track early this Monday morning (9) with burning tires used to obstruct the flow of cars.

In a statement, the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) reported that around 5:40 am company agents were called to verify the total blockage of the local lane on Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, before Ponte dos Remédios. The track was reopened at 8am.

CET arranged a detour along Avenida Roberto Zuccolo, implemented until the site was cleared.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Treasury honors R$ 1.08 billion in state and municipal debts

13 mins ago

Bus company stoppage affects passengers in the South Zone of SP

37 mins ago

MPF calls for dismantling of camp at the Eastern Military Command, in Rio

1 hour ago

Government creates email to receive information about Sunday acts

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.