Government creates email to receive information about Sunday acts

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinoannounced this Monday (9), that in addition to the ongoing investigations, the folder created the email denuncia@mj.gov.br to receive information on “terrorist attacks” that took place this Sunday (8) in Brasília.

Yesterday, after the acts that destroyed the headquarters of the three Powers of the Republic, Dino had already stated in a note that “there will be no connivance with the crime and that all those responsible will respond in accordance with the law”.

Also on that Sunday, the executive secretary of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Garcia Cappelli, was appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as federal intervenor in the Federal District. The measure removes the command of the public security area from the local government – police and the Fire Department of the Federal District -, which will remain under the control of the Union until January 31.

The National Congress must vote on the intervention within 24 hours. A meeting of leaders convened for today will discuss the matter.