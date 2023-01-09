Rio governor meets to discuss anti-democratic acts

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, will meet today (9), at 10 am, with representatives of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJRJ), the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Regional Court, the Public Defender’s Office and the Assembly Legislature of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj). The objective is to discuss measures to confront possible anti-democratic acts in the territory of Rio de Janeiro.

To address the same issue, Castro began the day by gathering the state secretariat at the Integrated Command and Control Center (CICC), in the central region of Rio, and ordered the security forces to maintain intense monitoring to prevent any action against property. public and private in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the governor, it is important that the intelligence of the Civil and Military Police work together, with everyone mobilized to guarantee peace in Rio de Janeiro. “I reiterate my commitment to society to be energetic to ensure peace of mind and prevent road closures,” he said.

The choice of the CICC for the meeting early this Monday morning was because the center receives, in real time, images from cameras installed at strategic points in Rio. With them, it is possible to identify abnormalities that are occurring in various parts of the city, which helps in making faster decisions for the security forces to act.

Reinforcement in policing

The secretary of the Military Police, Luiz Henrique Marinho Pires, informed the meeting that public buildings such as the Court of Justice, the Regional Electoral Court and the Legislative Assembly are being reinforced by policing. Petrobras’ Duque de Caxias Refinery (Reduc), in Baixada Fluminense, is guarded by police officers from the Shock Battalion and the Mounted Police Regiment.

The governor assured that the scenes of violence seen yesterday (8) in Brasília, will not be allowed in the state of Rio de Janeiro. “We are not going to allow attacks to take place and the streets to become a war square in our state,” he said.

In addition to Castro and vice-governor Thiago Pampolha, the Civil House secretaries, Nicola Miccione; from the Civil Police, Fernando Albuquerque; from the Institutional Security Office, Edu Guimarães; from the Penitentiary Administration, Maria Rosa Lo Duca Nebel; the Chief of Staff, Rodrigo Abel; and Government, Rodrigo Bacelar.