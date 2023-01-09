Federal government ensures fuel supply in the country

The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) informed, in a note released to the press, that it has guaranteed the national fuel supply. According to the ministry, the proper functioning of refineries, terminals and distribution bases is also guaranteed.

The MME also informed that it has made an articulation with its related entities to guarantee the supply.

The note, signed by Minister Alexandre Silveira, adds that the MME is also monitoring the protests in these structures. “We remain attentive and in conjunction with other departments and states to ensure supply. We will remain firm and committed to Brazilian society”, says the note.