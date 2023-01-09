Moraes prohibits the entry of buses with protesters in the DF

Buses and trucks with demonstrators are prohibited from entering the Federal District until January 31. The decision is part of the list of measures taken by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, after the invasion and vandalization of public buildings this Sunday (8). The measures were published in the early hours of this Monday (9).

Moraes also determined the seizure and blockade of all buses identified by the Federal Police, which brought the vandals to the Federal District. According to the decision, the owners must be identified and heard within 48 hours, presenting the list and identification of all passengers.

Social networks

Faced with the destruction caused in Brasília and the viralization of images on Bolsonarist profiles, Alexandre de Moraes also gave Facebook, TikTok and Twitter two hours to block at least 18 profiles linked to the invasions. Failure to comply with the decision will result in a daily fine of BRL 100,000.

Governor of the Federal District

The same decision by Moraes determined the removal for 90 days of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, on the grounds of neglect of omission. The deputy, Celina Leão, takes over the local Executive during this period.