Covid-19: Rio starts boosting the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11

Children from 5 to 11 years old, residents of the city of Rio de Janeiro, can now receive a booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The application started to be made (9) by the Municipal Health Department.

So far, vaccination coverage against covid-19 in the city has reached 90.2% of the total population with the two doses of the basic scheme, rising to 99.8% of adults aged 18 and over.

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, only 64% completed the basic scheme and there are still 88,800 people in this age group who did not receive any dose, which corresponds to 16% of the estimated public.

At least one booster dose of the vaccine was administered to 59.9% of the total population, but only 38.3% of adults returned to receive the vaccine. dose.