Economic sector entities repudiate invasions of the Three Powers

Entities representing industry, commerce, services and the banking sector released notes in which they repudiate the invasions of the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches. yesterday (8), in Brazilia, by anti-democratic protesters. The National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) stated that it is committed to the values ​​of the Democratic State of Law.

“The confederation trusts in the investigation and punishment of those responsible for the crimes committed against the decision expressed in the ballot boxes by Brazilian society”, says the note released by the CNC.

The National Confederation of Industry (CNI) defended exemplary punishment for what it classified as “terrorist acts”.

Brazil elected its new President of the Republic democratically, by voting at the ballot box. The will of the majority of the Brazilian people must be respected and honored. Such violent acts are anti-democratic and illegitimate manifestations that attack the three Powers in a vile way. The government and institutions need to return to normal functioning, as Brazil has a very big challenge to grow again, generate jobs and wealth and achieve greater social justice”, said the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, also in note.

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) said that “the scenes of disorder and breakdown” caused “deep institutional perplexity, which require a firm reaction from the State”.

“With more than half a century of existence, Febraban, a member of the country’s institutions, vehemently repudiates attacks on national public property and violence against institutions that represent the Democratic State of Law”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

