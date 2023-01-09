Lula meets today with the Governors Forum

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet this Monday (9) with the Governors’ Forum. The request for a meeting with Lula was made last night.

“The Governors’ Forum met this evening and reaffirms its indignation and vehement repudiation of the coup acts, terrorists that took place in Brasília that violate our Constitution, expresses all solidarity and support for the measures taken by President Lula, the other heads of Powers and reaffirms its commitment in defense of the institutions, making available the security forces in the states to help restore order and peace”, said the Governor of Rio Grande do NorteFátima Bezerra (PT) on Twitter.

Also according to the governor, the request for a meeting included the competent ministries and other Powers. “The time is now to unite in defense of democracy!”, She stressed.

The president’s agenda, this Monday, starts at 9 am with a meeting at the Planalto Palace with the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Rosa Weber. In the afternoon, Lula’s agenda includes phone calls from the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antônio Costa, and the former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, who should show solidarity with Lula.