BrazilBrazil

Lula meets today with the Governors Forum

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet this Monday (9) with the Governors’ Forum. The request for a meeting with Lula was made last night.

“The Governors’ Forum met this evening and reaffirms its indignation and vehement repudiation of the coup acts, terrorists that took place in Brasília that violate our Constitution, expresses all solidarity and support for the measures taken by President Lula, the other heads of Powers and reaffirms its commitment in defense of the institutions, making available the security forces in the states to help restore order and peace”, said the Governor of Rio Grande do NorteFátima Bezerra (PT) on Twitter.

Also according to the governor, the request for a meeting included the competent ministries and other Powers. “The time is now to unite in defense of democracy!”, She stressed.

The president’s agenda, this Monday, starts at 9 am with a meeting at the Planalto Palace with the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Rosa Weber. In the afternoon, Lula’s agenda includes phone calls from the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antônio Costa, and the former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, who should show solidarity with Lula.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 22 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Moraes removes governor of the Federal District for 90 days

46 mins ago

Agência Brazil explains how to obtain the Youth ID

2 hours ago

Number of detainees for depredations in Brazilia exceeds 400, says Ibaneis

7 hours ago

Grêmio advances to the second phase of the Copinha

7 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.