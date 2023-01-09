Moraes removes governor of the Federal District for 90 days

The governor of the Federal District (DF), Ibaneis Rocha, will be away from office for 90 days. In a decision published in the early hours of this Monday (9), Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), cited negligence and omission on the part of the governor and the then DF Security Secretary, Anderson Torres, who was exonerated yesterday.

“The negligence and connivance of the former Minister of Justice and Public Security and, until then, Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Anderson Torres – whose responsibility is being investigated in a separate petition – with any planning that would guarantee the safety and order in the DF, both in terms of public assets – the National Congress, the Presidency of the Republic and the Federal Supreme Court – was only not more outrageous than the intentionally omissive conduct of the DF governor, Ibaneis Rocha, who not only gave public statements defending a false “free political demonstration in Brazilia” – even knowing, through all the networks, that attacks on the institutions and their members would be carried out – but also ignored all the appeals from the authorities to carry out a security plan similar to the one carried out in the last two years, in 7 September in particular, with the prohibition of terrorist criminals entering the Esplanada dos Ministérios; having released wide access”, highlighted the magistrate.

The local Chief Executive and exonerated Security Secretary Anderson Torres will also be included in the inquiry that investigates anti-democratic acts. The deputy of Ibaneis, Celina Leão (PP), will assume command of the local Executive during this period.

Moraes also determined the complete evacuation of the Bolsonarist camp in front of the Army Barracks, in the central area of ​​Brasília, within 24 hours. Those who insist, warns the minister, could be arrested in the act and framed for at least seven different crimes. “I determine the eviction and total dissolution, within 24 (twenty-four) hours, of the camps held in the vicinity of the general headquarters and other military units for the practice of anti-democratic acts and arrest in flagrante delicto of their participants for the commission of the crimes provided for in Articles 2 , 3rd, 5th and 6th (terrorist acts, including preparatory acts) of Law nº 13,260, of March 16, 2016 and in articles 288 (criminal association), 359-L (violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law) and 359-M ( coup d’état), 147 (threat), 147-A, § 1, III (persecution), 286 (incitement to crime)”.

Eviction must be carried out by the military police of the states and the Federal District, with the support of the National Force and the Federal Police if necessary, and the governor of the state and DF must be summoned to carry out the decision, under penalty of personal responsibility.

In a video released yesterday (8) night, Ibaneis Rocha apologized to the heads of the Three Powers. According to the retired governor, it was not imagined that the acts would take on such proportions. “I want to address here, first to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to apologize for what happened today in our city. For the President of the Federal Supreme Court [Rosa Weber]to my dear friend Arthur Lira [presidente da Câmara]to my dear friend Rodrigo Pacheco [presidente do Senado]”, said.

Intervention

Yesterday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the publication of a decree that provides for intervention in the area of ​​public security by the government of the Federal District (GDF). The intervention runs until January 31 of this year.