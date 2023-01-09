BrazilBrazil

Number of detainees for depredations in Brazilia exceeds 400, says Ibaneis

The number of prisoners for the depredations of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília exceeds 400, informed the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) this evening (8). In a post on the social network Twitter, he classified the anti-democratic acts as terrorists, and said he was working to identify all the people who participated in the demonstration that turned into depredation.

“I come to inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed. We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the Federal District. We continue to work to restore order,” wrote the governor.

The new balance represents an increase over previous arrests. About an hour ago, the Civil Police of the Federal District had informed that around 170 people were being detained.

Appointed intervenor in public security in the Federal District, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, informed that he is personally monitoring the dispersal of vandals from the Esplanada dos Ministérios. At the time, the Military Police and the National Security Force made the extremists retreat towards the Plano Piloto bus station.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

