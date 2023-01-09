Grêmio advances to the second phase of the Copinha

Grêmio secured qualification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior by defeating Francana by 3-0, this Sunday (8) at the Estádio Municipal Doutor José Lancha Filho, in Franca.

End of the game! Francana 0x3 #Guild

CLASSIFIED! 🇪🇪

With two goals from Pedro Clemente and one from Kauan Kelvin, we beat Francana and qualified for the next phase of the @Copinha. VERY WELL, GURIZADA 👏#GrêmioBase #Sub20 #Copinha2023@gerdau pic.twitter.com/zQZULAEh2Z — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) January 8, 2023

With this triumph, Tricolor advanced as leader of Group 8 of Copinha, the most traditional tournament of the base of Brazilian football. The highlight of the match was striker Pedro Clemente, who scored two goals. The third came out of Kauan Kelvin’s feet.

Other results:

Cruzeiro-AL 0 x 0 Guarani

XV de Piracicaba 1 x 1 Youth

Floresta-CE 0 x 1 Aparecidense-GO

XV de Jaú 1 x 2 Flamengo