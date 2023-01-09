BrazilBrazil

Grêmio advances to the second phase of the Copinha

Grêmio secured qualification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior by defeating Francana by 3-0, this Sunday (8) at the Estádio Municipal Doutor José Lancha Filho, in Franca.

With this triumph, Tricolor advanced as leader of Group 8 of Copinha, the most traditional tournament of the base of Brazilian football. The highlight of the match was striker Pedro Clemente, who scored two goals. The third came out of Kauan Kelvin’s feet.

Other results:

Cruzeiro-AL 0 x 0 Guarani
XV de Piracicaba 1 x 1 Youth
Floresta-CE 0 x 1 Aparecidense-GO
XV de Jaú 1 x 2 Flamengo



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

