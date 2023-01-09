Public security intervenor in the DF says that “no one will go unpunished”

Named intervenor by the decree signed by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which determined, this Sunday (8), federal intervention in the area of ​​public security in the Federal District, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Garcia Cappelli, immediately began working.

Capelli’s first mission was to establish public order in the federal capital, in the face of acts of violence that resulted in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic.

“I’m in the field, walking on the asphalt, personally commanding the security forces, fulfilling the mission I received from the President of the Republic. Nobody will go unpunished. The democratic rule of law will not be walled off by criminals,” Capelli posted in his Twitter profile.

Earlier, ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) classified as “terrorists” the demonstrators who, dissatisfied with the result of the presidential elections, invaded and destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The President of the Court, Rosa Weber, released a note in which she guarantees that the STF will act “so that the terrorists who participated in these acts are duly judged and exemplarily punished and that the historic building will be rebuilt”. “The Supreme Court will not allow itself to be intimidated by criminal and delinquent acts that are inimical to the democratic rule of law,” she added.

On his Twitter account, Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that “the despicable terrorist attacks on Democracy and Republican Institutions will be held accountable, as well as the financiers, instigators, former and current public agents who continue in the illicit conduct of anti-democratic acts”. ” The Judiciary will not be lacking in Brazil”, completed Moraes.