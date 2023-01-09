Human Rights Watch speaks out against anti-democratic acts

The international non-governmental organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) released this Sunday night (8) a note in which it condemns the acts of violence and vandalism that took place in Brasília. According to the organization, the acts “constitute an unacceptable attack against Brazilian democratic institutions by people who seek to deny the right of Brazilians to vote and to elect their representatives, including calling for military intervention”.

“This attack is the result of a campaign by former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies to attack democratic principles and spread unfounded allegations of electoral fraud”, highlights the note.

HRW stated that the local authorities failed to guarantee the safety of journalists and other people in the National Congress, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Planalto Palace, and recalled the attack on the Federal Police headquarters on December 12, the day on which the diplomacy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The police and prosecutors must immediately investigate not only those who committed the acts of violence on January 8, but also those who incited and financed them. Those responsible for this very serious attack on democratic institutions in Brazil must be held accountable.”