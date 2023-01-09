Bolsonaro says that depredations and invasions are outside the rule of democracy

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro expressed himself on Twitter about the demonstrations that culminated in the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, this Sunday (8), in Brasília.

“Peaceful demonstrations, in the form of the law, are part of democracy. However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule,” said Bolsonaro.

The former president also says that during his mandate he acted according to the Constitution and repudiated “the accusations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current head of the executive of Brazil”.

– Throughout my mandate, I have always been within the four lines of the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

– In addition, I repudiate the accusations, without evidence, attributed to me by the current head of the executive of Brazil. — Jair M. Bolsonaro 2️⃣2️⃣ (@jairbolsonaro) January 9, 2023

Bolsonaro’s statement refers to the speech made by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who said that Bolsonaro’s speeches stimulated acts of vandalism this Sunday.

They took advantage of the silence on Sunday, when we are still setting up the government, to do what they did. And you know that there are several speeches by the former president encouraging this. And this is also his responsibility and the parties that supported him. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 8, 2023

Attacks

This Sunday afternoon, demonstrators supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro, unhappy with the election results, invaded the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The invasion began after the barrier formed by military police on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, which was closed, was breached. The National Congress was the first to be invaded, with protesters occupying the ramp and releasing rockets. Then they broke glass in the Black Room of Congress and damaged the floor of the House.

After depredation in Congress, they invaded the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). At the STF, glass and furniture were broken, leaving a scene of destruction.