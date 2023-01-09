BrazilBrazil

Paulo Pimenta calls for union of Brazilians against terrorism

The chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, called for Brazilians to unite against domestic terrorism. On his Twitter account, he classified the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers as a coup and reaffirmed his commitment to punishing those involved.

“Today’s terrorist act [8] in Brazilia is a reflection of the hate policy implemented throughout the previous government”, and that the task to be done is to identify and hold those involved, “including financiers and promoters, responsible for defending the Democratic State of Law and returning to normality” , wrote Pimenta on the social network Twitter.

“The time has come for all Brazilians who defend democracy to unite against Bolsonarist terrorism. We are going to put an end to the disorder promoted by the coup-mongering horde that attacks the state”, added the minister.

According to Pimenta, with the decree signed this Sunday by President Lula, establishing federal intervention in the area of ​​public security in the Federal District, “all terrorists who participated in anti-democratic acts must be identified and held accountable, including the financiers. These acts will not be repeated.” .

In addition to the posts on Twitter, the minister posted a video showing the destruction on the second floor of the Planalto Palace. The images show overturned cabinets, destroyed computers and monitors, and damaged artwork.

“I’m arriving at my office, here on the second floor of Planalto. As you can see, everything was destroyed. Look here, this monitor. It’s a criminal thing that was done, a revolting thing. Works of art. Look what the vandals did here. The chaos. Destroyed works of art, country heritage. It is unbelievable what has been done here at the Palace. Look at the state of the rooms, equipment, computers. They are criminals who have to be treated like criminals”, said the minister in the video.

Human rights

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship released a note in which it regrets and repudiates the attacks on public institutions that took place this Sunday. “Such terrorist and anti-democratic acts have to be fought with all the rigor of the law and all the people who acted in the commission of this series of crimes must be identified, held accountable and punished. And that includes the financiers and authorities who participated in these coup actions .”

According to the note, the violent attacks and coup attempts draw attention “to the distortion of the concept of citizenship”. “Brazil needs citizens who know their freedoms and limits and who truly honor their country.”

Matter updated at 10:17 pm to add a note from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

