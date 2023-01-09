BrazilBrazil

“Terrorists stole weapons used by the GSI in Planalto”, says minister

The chief minister of the Social Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, released a video in which he claims that the terrorists and vandals who invaded the Planalto Palace stole lethal and non-lethal weapons, documents and ammunition kept by the Institutional Security Office (GSI)

Accompanied by former federal deputy for PT Wadih Damous, Pimenta showed images of the room, where some cases used to store weapons were spread out and empty. “Lethal and non-lethal weapons were stolen by criminals inside the Planalto Palace. This is yet another crime to be investigated,” said the minister.

Wadih Damous drew attention to the fact that, from the way the room was disturbed, it can be concluded that the invaders had information that weapons were kept there. “They had information about what they should take from here. They took weapons, documents, ammunition. This is very serious, because it means that there was information,” he said.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

