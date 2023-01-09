Minister of Justice says order is to arrest coup plotters in flagrante delicto

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said earlier that the evacuation of the camps in front of the barracks depends on the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro. In a press conference, he informed that Múcio met, at the beginning of the night, with the commanders of the Armed Forces and that it is up to him to take the necessary measures in relation to occupations in military areas.

“There is a directive from the Commander of the Armed Forces who is the President of the Republic and of course this directive will be fulfilled in the next few hours, regarding this condition of having a physical headquarters for these acts, which are not acts of a purely political nature. Minister Múcio will certainly take the necessary measures, he declared.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, however, said that the guidance given to the new intervenor in public security in the Federal District, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Ricardo Cappelli, gave the guidance to arrest the extremists who remain on the streets, regardless of the participants’ proximity to the barracks.

“I insist on reiterating that the people who participated in these events, who are still in the act at this moment, wherever they are, will be arrested. Whether they will be in front of the barracks, near the barracks, next to the barracks, it doesn’t matter because they are technically in the act”, he said.

Dino pointed out that the vandals had just committed serious crimes, punishable by up to 12 years in the case of a coup d’état. “If we include crimes of damage, including to historical heritage, and physical aggression, we are talking about sentences that can certainly exceed 20 years”, he recalled.

DF government

The minister ruled out taking immediate measures against the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, for omissions in relation to the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. According to him, any measure against the governor will depend on the investigations.

“There is no such plan [de tomar medidas diretas contra o governador Ibaneis Rocha] because that will depend on the investigations that will be carried out by the Judiciary Police. Governor Ibaneis will politically provide the clarifications he deems appropriate and there is no planning of any action in relation to Governor Ibaneis”, said Dino, in a press conference.

According to the minister, the governor of the Federal District was based on wrong information about the power of the extremists in today’s events. “Him [Ibaneis] worked with us before taking office. We have a collaboration work”, said Flávio Dino, saying he does not believe that Ibaneis acted in bad faith.

He also criticized the planned change in security operations for today and said he only learned about the changes from the press. “There was no communication [por parte do Governo do Distrito Federal] change plan. I learned the information through the press. I questioned him [Ibaneis] yesterday (7), I questioned it again today and said it was not correct”, said the minister.

explosives

Secretary of Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic, Antônio Padilha, said he had been informed that there were, in the invasions, terrorists with the intention of placing and leaving explosive devices and bombs in the buildings of the Three Powers “to affect even more people”.

“We are now going to collect material evidence aiming at criminal responsibility. We know that the objective of those who financed these acts was not just to plunder, but to mobilize other acts across the country, in order to make a coup that did not recognize the electoral process possible. We are going after those who finance terrorism in our country, ”he declared.