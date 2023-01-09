BrazilBrazil

Northeast Cup defines last teams of the group stage

Vitória, CSA, Ferroviário and Santa Cruz ensured their presence in the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste after winning their matches, this Sunday (8), for the second elimination phase of the Copa do Nordeste.

The first team to qualify was Vitória. Thanks to a goal by Colombian striker Santiago Trellez, Rubro-Negro from Bahia overcame Jacuipense by 1-0 at Barradão stadium, in Salvador, to enter the group stage of the competition.

The CSA managed to advance in the competition only in the penalty shootout. After a 0-0 draw in the 90 minutes of play, Azulão do Mutange triumphed on penalties by 5 to 4, at Estádio Municipal Gerson Amaral, in Coruripe, thanks to the brilliance of goalkeeper Paulo Ricardo, with three saves on penalties.

Another team that secured the classification with a 5-4 victory on penalties, at Batistão, in Aracaju, was Ferroviário, who overcame Confiança after a 0-0 tie with the ball rolling.

The last vacancy went to Santa Cruz, who defeated Botafogo-PB by 2-1 at the Arruda stadium, in Recife.

In this way, Group A will have Sport, Fortaleza, CRB, Sampaio Correia, Atlético-BA, Fluminense-PI, Vitória and two teams that will come from the Qualifiers. Group B will have Ceará, Bahia, Náutico, ABC, Campinense, Sergipe, in addition to two teams classified this Sunday.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

