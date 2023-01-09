Social movements and USP will make an act in defense of democracy in this 2nd

After the invasion of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), members of the Povo Sem Medo, Brazil Popular and other social movements marked demonstrations in defense of democracy and for the punishment of the coup plotters involved in the terrorist invasion for tomorrow (9).

In São Paulo, the gathering is scheduled for 6 pm in the free space of the São Paulo Art Museum Assis Chateaubriand (Masp), on Avenida Paulista. The acts should also take place in other cities in the country.

The national coordinator of the MTST and federal deputy, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), said that this Sunday’s coup attempt reinforces “the need not to amnesty Bolsonaro and the other coup gangsters”. idealized – must be punished with the rigor of the law”, said the deputy.

USP

The Rectory and the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) also summoned society to an act in defense of Democracy. The event should take place at 12:00 this Monday (9) at Largo do São Francisco.

In a note released this Sunday, the college spoke out against terrorist acts. “The Faculty of Law of USP, in its unwavering and historic commitment to the Constitution and the Democratic Order, vehemently repudiates the regrettable, criminal and terrorist acts committed by irresponsible persons against the Rule of Law and the Institutions of the Republic”.

“USP does not accept, does not tolerate and does not tolerate attacks on democracy. The fanatical rioters stained the federal capital with shame on today’s date. Entities from all over the world, representatives of foreign governments and democratic institutions reject the turmoil and show solidarity with the new Brazilian government, legitimately elected and sworn in”, highlighted the rector Carlos Gilberto Carlotti Junior and the vice-rector of the university, Maria Arminda do Nascimento Arruda .

Letter

On August 11 of last year, an act in defense of democracy and the electoral process brought together political leaders, intellectuals, businessmen, unions and artists at the USP Faculty of Law.

Participants in the act read the Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law!, a document articulated by USP that collected more than 920,000 signatures over the internet. The reading was done in the Pátio das Arcadas, still inside the faculty building.