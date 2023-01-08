World leaders condemn attempted coup in Brazilia

Leaders from several countries condemned the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, which took place this afternoon (8). In posts on social networks, heads of state and government expressed solidarity and offered support to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“The will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected! President Lula can count on the unconditional support of France”, wrote, in the social network Twitter, the French Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, also spoke. “I fully support President Lula and the institutions freely and democratically elected by the Brazilian people. We strongly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality,” he posted.

Latin American presidents also repudiated the anti-democratic acts in Brazilia. “All my solidarity with Lula and the people of Brazil. Fascism decides to strike a blow. The rights could not keep the pact of non-violence. It’s urgent time for an OAS meeting [Organização dos Estados Americanos] if it wants to stay alive as an institution and apply the democratic letter”, wrote the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who made the post a few minutes after the invasion of the National Congress.

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, considered the occupation of the Three Powers Square “inadmissible”. “Inadmissible attack on the three powers of the Brazilian State by Bolsonarists. The Brazilian government has all our support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy,” Boric posted on social media.

“As president of Celac [Comunidade de Estados Latino-Americanos e Caribenhos] and Mercosur, I put the member countries on alert so that we unite in this unacceptable anti-democratic reaction that tries to impose itself in Brazil. Let us demonstrate with firmness and unity our total adherence to the government democratically elected by Brazilians headed by President Lula. We are with the Brazilian people to defend democracy and never allow the return of the ghosts of the coup that the right promotes”, wrote Fernández.