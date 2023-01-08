BrazilBrazil

STF ministers classify anti-democratic acts as “terrorists”

The ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) classified as “terrorists” Bolsonarists who, dissatisfied with the result of the presidential elections, invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers today (8) in Brasília.

The president of the court, Rosa Weber, released a note in which she guarantees that the STF will act “so that the terrorists who participated in these acts are duly judged and exemplarily punished and that the historic building will be rebuilt”. “The Supreme Court will not allow itself to be intimidated by criminal and delinquent acts that are inimical to the democratic rule of law,” she added.

On his Twitter account, Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that “the despicable terrorist attacks on Democracy and Republican Institutions will be held accountable, as well as the financiers, instigators, former and current public agents who continue in the illicit conduct of anti-democratic acts. The Judiciary will not be lacking in Brazil”.

In a joint note, the presidents of the five main courts in the country – STF, Superior Electoral Court, Superior Court of Justice, Superior Labor Court and Superior Military Court – expressed “indignation at the serious events that took place this Sunday”.

“While expressing solidarity with the legitimately constituted authorities, and who are the target of this absurd aggression, they reiterate to the Brazilian Nation the commitment that the Judiciary will remain firm in its role of guaranteeing fundamental rights and the Democratic State of Law, ensuring the rule of law and the full accountability of those who violate it”, says the note.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

