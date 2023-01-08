Anvisa holds public hearing on clinical analysis laboratories

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will hold a virtual public hearing on Wednesday (11), from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, to discuss a proposal for a draft Resolution of the Collegiate Board (RDC) that deals with the technical-sanitary requirements for the operation of clinical laboratories, pathological anatomy laboratories and other services that perform activities related to clinical analysis tests (CATs).

The proposal was elaborated in the regulatory review process of RDC 302/2005, which provides for the Technical Regulation for the Operation of Clinical Laboratories.

The full draft has been available on the Anvisa website since December 20, 2022. The topic has previously been discussed in a public consultation in 2020 and in a public hearing in 2022.

To participate in the event, it is not necessary to register in advance. Participation in the audience will be guaranteed in order of access, limited to the maximum capacity of the Microsoft Teams platform, which can be accessed at this link.

Written contributions from participants will be made using the appropriate form, which will be available for 24 hours from the start of the event, at 2:30 pm on 1/11, at the link