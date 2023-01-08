Entities publish notes of repudiation against anti-democratic invasions

Class entities representing judges, lawyers, prosecutors and federal criminal experts released notes disapproving the coup and extremist acts that took place today (8) in the federal capital.

The Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB) released a public note in which it “vehemently repudiates the attacks on the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court (STF)”.

“The constitutional freedoms of expression of thought and assembly cannot be disguised as an instrument of attack on public institutions, which are essential to the functioning of the Democratic State of Law”, says the note signed by the president of the entity, Frederico Mendes Junior.

The AMB says it is “against acts of violence and depredation of public property, defending the immediate identification and punishment of individuals who practice such acts”, he added when informing that “it remains attentive to the aggressions practiced against members of the Judiciary and is ready to act, within its statutory duties, to ensure the safety and independent performance of the judiciary.”





Conamp and OAB

Also in a note of repudiation, the National Association of Members of the Public Ministry (Conamp) said it condemned the “violent manifestations and attacks” on the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers. “For Brazil to find peace and unity, it is It is necessary that violent demonstrations against democracy be repressed and punished with the rigor of the law, within due legal process”, says the note.

The entity says it is aligned with civil entities that act in defense of the Constitution and the Democratic State of Law. “Conamp will closely monitor the unfolding of this Sunday’s episodes and will be ready to act actively in defense of the institutions of the Republic and also of the class it represents, seeking to ensure the integrity and independence of the members of the Public Ministry”, added the note signed by the President Manoel Murrieta.

The note from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) – signed by the National Board, the Full Council and the College of Sectional Presidents – says it considers the invasion of public buildings and attacks against the Three Powers to be “unacceptable”.

“Such acts must be repelled by the security forces in accordance with legal provisions. It is necessary that the architects of the coup uprisings be identified and punished, always having access to due process, full defense and contradictory”, says the note, remembering that freedom of expression and demonstration does not include permission for violent actions or for attacks against the democratic rule of law.





APCF

President of the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF), Willy Hauffe said that the entity represented by him received with concern the news about the attacks against public buildings and public institutions this Sunday.

“The APCF stands alongside the civil institutions that, at this moment, stand in defense of the Democratic State of Law”, said Hauffe. “The investigation of invasions must be conducted with the rigor required by the Constitution and the Code of Criminal Procedure, which requires expert examinations by the body of official experts, impartial and equidistant from the parties, to ascertain the authorship and materiality of the offenses committed. ”, he added.