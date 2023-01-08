Lula decrees federal intervention in public security in the Federal District

The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the publication this Sunday (8) of a decree that provides for intervention in the public security area of ​​the Government of the Federal District (GDF). According to the decree, the deadline for intervention is January 31, 2023.

“This intervention is limited to the area of ​​public security, with the objective of containing the serious compromise of public order in the DF, marked by violence against public buildings”, said Lula during his trip to Araraquara (SP).

The intervention will be led by the executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, who reports directly to the Presidency of the Republic. “The intervenor will be able to request financial, technological, structural resources necessary from any organs”, added Lula.

According to the decree, laws that are not related to public safety remain under the responsibility of the local government.

Before signing the decree, the president condemned the anti-democratic acts that took over Praça dos Três Poderes and said there had been a security breach. “We think there was a lack of security. I wanted to tell you that all the people who did this will be found and punished. They will realize that democracy guarantees the right to freedom, free communication and expression, but they will demand that people respect the institutions created to strengthen democracy,” he declared.

The president promised that all those who participated in the depredation will be punished by law and called the anti-democratic acts irresponsible. “It is important to remember that the Brazilian left had people tortured, killed, disappeared. Never have you read news of leftist people invading Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace”, he said.

“These people have to be punished, we are even going to find out who are the financiers of these vandals who went to Brazilia, and they will all pay with the force of law for the irresponsible gesture, this anti-democratic gesture and this gesture of vandals and fascists”, he declared. the president, who classified the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers as barbaric.

The Military Police of the Federal District reported that all PMDF actions are based on guidelines that are determined by the security authorities of the Government of the Federal District, and blamed any planning failures in the actions to protect Praça dos Três Poderes on the Security Secretariat Public of the Federal District. The secretariat was led by Jair Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, who was recently exonerated by Governor Ibaneis Rocha.

See it on TV Brazil: