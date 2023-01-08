BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Brazil records 1,600 cases and 11 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 1,664 new cases of covid-19 and 11 deaths as a result of the disease. The numbers are in the bulletin released late this Sunday afternoon (8) by the Ministry of Health.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.4 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 694.8 thousand registered deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 35.3 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of records of covid-19 and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.3 million cases and 177.6 thousand deaths. Then appear Minas Gerais (4.1 million cases and 64.5 thousand deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.9 million cases and 41.5 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.8 million cases and 45.8 thousand deaths).

The state that records the lowest number of deaths from covid-19 is Acre (2,041), followed by Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

