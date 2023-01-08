Security forces manage to vacate the Planalto ramp

The shock troops of the Military Police of the Federal District and the Battalion of the Presidential Guard managed to vacate the ramp of the Palácio do Planalto, after about three and a half hours of turmoil. At the moment, the radicals are concentrated in the background and in the parking lot of the building.

Gradually, the extremists begin to disperse from the Praça dos Três Poderes, which is shrouded in smoke from tear gas bombs, and return to the lawn of the National Congress.

Earlier, invaders who had left the Federal Supreme Court (STF) had tried to climb the ramp again, but were dispersed by the cavalry. On the STF side, the terrorists are concentrated in the building’s parking lot.