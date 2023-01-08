Governor Ibaneis Rocha dismisses DF Public Security Secretary

The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), has just exonerated the Public Security Secretary of the Federal District, Anderson Torres. The governor confirmed the decision on the social network Twitter.

“I determined the dismissal of the DF Security Secretary, at the same time that I put all the security forces on the streets, with the determination to arrest and punish those responsible. I also requested support from the federal government and put the GDF [governo do Distrito Federal] at its disposal”, wrote the governor on social networks. Ibaneis said he was in Brazilia, monitoring the demonstrations and taking all measures to “contain the anti-democratic riot on the Esplanada dos Ministérios”.

The exoneration will be published later today (8) in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the DF. The decision comes after the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers by radicals who ask for the annulment of the last presidential elections. At the moment, Torres is traveling to the United States and would have advanced his return to Brazil.

Two hours ago, Torres posted, on the social network Twitter, that he had determined “immediate measures to restore order in the center of Brazilia”. About half an hour ago, he wrote again, classifying the disorder and disrespect for institutions as “inconceivable” and saying that “criminals will not go unpunished”.

The exoneration comes after the Green Party (PV) announced that it will ask the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for federal intervention in the Government of the Federal District. “The intervention is necessary due to the total lack of control of the current situation by the Ibaneis Rocha government”, wrote the PV in a note.

On social networks, the leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), had also informed that he will ask, together with the Presidency of the PT, with the Attorney General’s Office, for intervention in Public Security in the DF.

To Agência Brazil, the command of the Military Police of the DF informed that the agency only executes orders determined by the Secretariat of Public Security. According to the PM, it is up to the secretariat to define the staff and the security scheme.