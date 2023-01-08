Security forces are arriving at the Planalto Palace

Members of the Presidential Guard Battalion, the National Force and the Army are arriving at the Planalto Palace to try to expel the extremists who invaded the building and are calling for a coup d’état. A Federal District Military Police helicopter is shooting stun bombs at the demonstrators.

The Military Police shock battalion, little by little, managed to regain control of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The extremists who were dispersed try to re-approach the building, while being met with more bombs.

Just now, the PM’s cavalry tried to contain the anti-democratic acts on the ramp of the Planalto Palace, but ended up retreating.

Around 2 pm, around 5,000 radicals who are calling for the annulment of the last presidential elections broke through the security barriers of the Military Police and the National Security Force and invaded Congress. Then, the extremists invaded the Planalto Palace after breaking through the parking bars and entering the STF building.