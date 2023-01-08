Brazil ends World Cup preparations with defeat to Portugal

The preparation of the Brazilian men’s handball team for the World Cup came to an end with a 31-28 defeat by Portugal, this Sunday (8), in the third round of the Gjensidige Cup.

Now the team led by coach Marcus Tatá is preparing to debut in the World Cup, which will be played in Poland and Sweden from January 11, 2023.

At the World Cup, Brazil is in Group C, alongside Sweden, Cape Verde and Uruguay. The debut of the Brazilian team will be, from 4:30 pm on January 12, against the Swedes.