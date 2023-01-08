Tragedy in the Capitólio canyon, in Minas Gerais, completes one year today

The tragedy in Capitol completes 1 year this Sunday (8). It caused the death of ten people, all occupants of the boat named Jesus, and another 27 were injured. The cause was the collapse of a stone wall in a canyon. The stone block hit three boats in Lago de Furnas, on January 8, 2022.

The stone block collapsed at around 12:30 pm in the place where boats carrying dozens of tourists were. Soon after, images recorded by those on less affected vessels were disseminated on social media worldwide.

Months later, the investigation opened by the Civil Police concluded that those responsible for the landslide had not been charged. Technical studies have shown that the fall of the rock block into Lake Furnas occurred as a result of natural events, without the influence of human action.

According to the investigations, there was a geological process of relief remodeling that is common in the region, which makes it possible for other ruptures to occur. In order to increase security in tourist activities, the Civil Police prepared ten suggestions that are part of the final report of the investigation.



Rescue in Capitólio, Minas Gerais – Disclosure/CBMMG

The Civil Police also suggested that the company Furnas Centrais Elétricas adopt preventive security measures. Controlled by Eletrobras, the company released a note at the time of the tragedy, regretting what happened and informing that it only uses lake water to generate electricity. “It is up to the Public Power to manage the other multiple uses of the reservoir”, maintained the company, referring to the control of tourist activities in the region.

reopened canyon

The canyon was opened to tourism again, almost three months after the tragedy. The partial release of nautical visits took place with the approval of the city hall. In addition to establishing new rules, such as the obligation for drivers to keep their vessels at a minimum distance from the walls and respect the limits established for each section of the route, the municipality – approximately 282 kilometers from Belo Horizonte – hired a team of geologists to assess , daily, the stability of the stone blocks.

Investments

Shortly after the disaster, the government of Minas Gerais and partners announced a joint investment of BRL 5 million for the “Reviva Capitólio” plan, with 80 security actions and boosting tourism to the region, where tourists from all over the world traditionally seek to navigate to take a closer look at the immense rock formations and crystalline waters.

Among the main measures carried out so far is the completion of a geological study in the rocky regions of Capitólio. The study allows mapping the entire area of ​​the canyons, ensuring the stability of the rocky walls.

The work includes daily analyzes carried out by a geologist to identify possible erosive processes or water flows between the stones, aiming to establish a rigorous level of safety for the tourist activity. In addition to these initiatives, in November last year, an agreement worth R$ 2 million was signed to carry out work to contain the canyons of Capitólio.

According to the mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Geral do Silva, all the work carried out made it possible to rescue the terrestrial fauna and flora of the region, which he considers to be one of the most beautiful in the world. “Today it is possible to see the Brazilian Merganser in the canyons, which is typical of our region, but is on the verge of extinction. It is also possible to see capybaras and different types of birds in the place”, he said.

“Tourists who visit Capitólio today have the opportunity to get to know our culture even more, taste our cuisine and be warmly received by those who live here. We are very grateful for the support of the Government of Minas Gerais and our partners”, added Cristiano.

*With information from Agência Minas