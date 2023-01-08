Scores, from TV Brazil, shows presentation of the XI Meeting of Tenors

The unprecedented edition of the Partituras program shows the XI Meeting of Tenors of Brazil from this Sunday (8) to Monday (9), at 0:30 am, on TV Brazil. Recorded in November, at Teatro Amazonas, in Manaus, by TV Encontro das Águas, which is part of the National Public Communication Network (RNCP)the special can be seen on the TV Brazil Play app.

The event brought together personalities from national and international classical singing. One of the guests was the Chilean Léon de la Guardia. The artist has a career in Europe and performs in major theaters around the world.

The meeting also had performances by several names from the Brazilian lyrical singing scene. The production brings together tenors of great reputation in the country and abroad, as well as the creator of the project, the Amazonian Miquéias William.

In addition to the host, São Paulo tenor Richard Bauer, Rio Grande do Sul Juremir Vieira and Carlos Eduardo Santos from Bahia participated. Champion of the Brazilian Singing Festival Maria Callas, promoted by the São Paulo Opera Company, the northeastern artist performs at the Meeting of Tenors as part of the award.



XI Meeting of Tenors of Brazil brought together personalities from national and international classical singing – Publicity / TV Encontro das Águas

The event held in the capital of Amazonas also had the participation of the Amazonas Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by maestro Luiz Fernando Malheiro. The celebration encourages the exchange between classical and popular singing. The repertoire included several operas by icons such as Richard Wagner.

Held since 2012, the Encontro de Tenores do Brazil promotes classical music and allows interaction between artists. The concert was promoted at Teatro Amazonas, in the historic center of Manaus. The cultural space has the tradition of hosting the erudite event that integrates the cultural calendar of the state.

About sheet music

released by TV Brazil in 2014, the program sheet music seeks to democratize access to so-called great music with weekly 52-minute shows on open television. Exclusive productions, special features and contributions from affiliated broadcasters National Public Communication Network (RNCP) are in the universe of presentations of the ninth season.

In addition to performances, the sheet music still brings the testimony of guest artists. The idea is to deepen and enrich the viewer’s experience, who can get to know the musicians’ careers and discover interesting aspects about the works performed.



The XI Meeting of Tenors from Brazil had the participation of the Amazonas Philharmonic Orchestra – Publicity / TV Encontro das Águass

For the ninth season, the attraction brings together special performances in honor of renowned composers who are a reference in classical music. The production still mixes concerts on large stages with musicals for small groups or even performed by soloists. The episodes also feature performances by new talents of national art and Brazilian musicians from renowned orchestras.

The recitals shown by the public broadcaster on the small screen weekly can also be seen on the channel’s social networks and on the TV Brazil Play app, available in Android and iOS versions, and through the address

In addition to the window on television and digital platforms, Partituras also has a radio version that airs on Rádio MEC. The show’s season presentations on the airwaves of the public broadcaster can be followed on Saturdays at 7 pm.

Rádio MEC FM is on the frequency 99.3 MHz and AM 800 kHz in Rio de Janeiro. Programming in Brazilia can be heard on FM 87.1 MHz and AM 800 kHz. Since the beginning of July, the public has also been tuning in to the station in Belo Horizonte on the FM 87.1 MHz dial.

live and on demand

Follow the schedule of TV Brazil through the open channel, cable TV and satellite. Tune in:

Your favorite programs are on TV Brazil Play, through the website or app on your smartphone. The app can be downloaded for free and is available for Android and iOS. Also watch on WebTV:

Service

sheet music – Sunday (8) to Monday (9), at 00:30, on TV Brazil

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/tvbrasil

Twitter – https://twitter.com/TVBrazil

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/tvbrasil

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/tvbrasil

TikTok –